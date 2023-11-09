Flames may look to extend Hanifin to improve return on trade: report

A contract extension between the Calgary Flames and Noah Hanifin may not be out of the cards just yet.

The ongoing saga between the Flames and Hanifin has been a confusing one to follow. Initially, it seemed a trade was likely to occur this past offseason, as it was believed the 26-year-old wasn’t interested in an extension. However, that all changed during training camp, when Hanifin himself said he was open to re-signing, and reports came in shortly after that the two sides were talking.

Whether or not the two sides came close to an agreement is unknown, but any talks were halted recently due to the Flames’ rough start to the season. That said, an extension between the two may still take place, but not in order to keep Hanifin around.

In his most recent 32 Thoughts column, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said that he believes there are a few teams kicking the tires on Hanifin, and is wondering in the meantime if an extension may be signed by the Flames in order to increase his trade value. After all, any team looking to acquire him would be far more interested knowing he is locked up and unable to bolt in free agency this coming summer.

“Kinda suspect the Sharks called Calgary about Noah Hanifin. Don’t see that as a fit,” Friedman wrote. “Another team I wonder about is Arizona. The Coyotes have the second-best goal differential in the Central, and a desire to push for the playoffs. As this situation plays out, I am curious to see if an extension becomes part of the conversation. It benefits Hanifin, and benefits the Flames in any return.”

Friedman had previously reported that discussions between the Flames and Hanifin a short time ago saw the two discussing a cap hit of more than $7.25 million. While that number may seem steep, the expected cap increase shouldn’t be one that other teams shy away from. With Hanifin’s solid two-way play and minute-munching ability, there should be plenty of interest in a trade if an extension does indeed get hammered out.