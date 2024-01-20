Flames recall Coronato due to Pospisil's recent injury

The Calgary Flames have called up Matt Coronato from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL.

This was an expected move, as Martin Pospisil was injured versus the Toronto Maple Leafs and is expected to be out until after the All-Star break.

Coronato began the 2023-24 season with the Flames, but was re-assigned to the Wranglers after just 10 games. Aside from a brief one-game call up with the Flames since, he has remained in the AHL, where he has had plenty of success.

Through 27 games with the Wranglers this season, Coronato has a team-leading 12 goals and 29 points through 27 games. Making that all the more impressive is that his team has played 36 games on the season.

This offensive production is what the Flames were expecting from Coronato, who they selected 13th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Though the 21-year-old has yet to pop off at the NHL level, his AHL success suggests it’s only a matter of time away. In fact, it could begin as soon as tonight, as he is expected to play on the second line alongside Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary.

As for Pospisil, he has yet to be placed on the injured reserve, but that could be coming soon. The 24-year-old appeared to be in some serious trouble after falling hard into the boards on Thursday night, though it sounds like his injury isn’t as bad as many initially expected it to be. Prior to suffering the injury, he had four goals and 11 points through 33 games.

Coronato and the Flames will have their hands full tonight, as they are taking on an Edmonton Oilers team who has won 12 straight. While a big game for the Oilers to keep their streak intact, it is equally as big for the Flames, who trail the LA Kings by three points for a wild-card spot. Puck drop is set for 8:00 pm MT.