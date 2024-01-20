Tij Iginla, son of Flames legend Jarome, has a massive night in the WHL

Tij Iginla, the son of Calgary Flames legend Jarome, continues to have an excellent season in the WHL.

Iginla, who is in his first season with the Kelowna Rockets, has 55 points and a team-leading 31 goals through 40 games. The 17-year-old has dominated all season long but had arguably his best performance of the year last night in a win over the Vancouver Giants.

Iginla had a hat trick while registering an assist in a 5-2 win over the Giants. Perhaps the most impressive was that all three of his goals came in the final 10 minutes of the third period, as he literally carried his team to victory.

We’ve watched Tij Iginla score 29 goals this season, this might be his best one yet in a Rocket uniform.#NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/T00qKD8BIo — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 20, 2024

Last season, Iginla played with the Seattle Thunderbirds as a 16-year-old. Due to how stacked that Thunderbirds roster was, he struggled to get much playing time and finished the season with just 18 points through 48 games. He was traded to the Rockets this offseason, and his junior hockey career has taken off since.

Thanks to his great season thus far with the Rockets, Iginla has shot his way up draft lists, as he is now projected to go in the first round late this year. Flames fans are hoping general manager Craig Conroy will be able to snatch him up, as it would allow him the opportunity to play for the organization where his dad spent so many great years.

Jarome is the Flames’ all-time leader in games played (1,219), goals (525), and points (1,095). He spent the first 16 seasons of his career in Calgary before going on to have stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and the LA Kings. The 46-year-old was a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer in 2020.