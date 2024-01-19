Flames' Pospisil avoids worst-case scenario after scary looking injury

Martin Pospisil will miss some time, but the injury he sustained last night isn’t as serious as many Calgary Flames fans had initially thought.

Pospisil appeared to be in some serious trouble after crashing hard into the boards last night. The 24-year-old remained down for some time before eventually being helped to his feet and taken off the ice by his teammates. What made things particularly concerning is that he has had numerous head injuries early on in his playing career.

Martin Pospisil fell awkwardly into the boards. He was in a lot of pain and needed help getting off the ice. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/vFmHLd9QDX — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 19, 2024



As bad as things looked, however, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported this morning that the injury wasn’t as serious as it could have been.

“Sounds like relatively good news for Flames’ Martin Pospisil after an ugly spill last night,” Seravalli wrote on X. “Pospisil is expected to miss a couple weeks, likely return after All-Star break. Certainly not season-ending, which is big for a player who has helped bring out the best from Kadri.”

Sounds like relatively good news for #Flames Martin Pospisil after an ugly spill last night. Pospisil is expected to miss a couple weeks, likely return after All-Star break. Certainly not season-ending, which is big for a player who has helped bring out the best from Kadri. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 19, 2024



The 2023-24 season has been a good one for Pospisil, who was called up by the Flames early on and has kept a spot in the lineup thanks to his solid play. The Slovakian forward has four goals and 11 points through 33 games, while also doing a great job at getting under the skin of the opposition. The sooner he can get back to the lineup, the better for the Flames.