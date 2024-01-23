Flames recall prospect they received in Matthew Tkachuk trade

The Calgary Flames announced this morning that they have called up forward prospect Cole Schwindt from the AHL.

Schwindt, 22, has been one of the better forwards on a stacked Calgary Wranglers team this season. In 37 games, he has eight goals and 20 points, but the young centreman provides plenty more than just offence. While he does have some skill in that regard, he is a superb player in his end of the ice and has shown an ability to get under the skin of his opponents.

Many Flames fans have been hoping to see Schwindt get an opportunity, as he was the prospect acquired alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in the trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Schwindt was able to get in three NHL games with the Panthers, all of which came during the 2021-22 season. He was held without a point during the short stint while averaging nearly 15 minutes in ice time.

Schwindt is one of several Wranglers to be called up in recent days. Matthew Coronato and Adam Klapka are also now up with the big club, as all three hope to prove to head coach Ryan Huska that they belong with the Flames permanently moving forward.

The Flames will be looking to put the brakes on a two-game losing skid tonight as they get set to take on the St. Louis Blues. With a win, the Flames would put themselves just two points shy of the Nashville Predators for a wild-card spot. Schwindt will be helping them do that, as he is expected to centre the fourth line tonight with A.J. Greer and Adam Klapka on his wings.