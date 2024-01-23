Today was a day that Oliver Kylington admitted he wasn’t sure would ever come. The 26-year-old defenceman was back on the ice with his Calgary Flames teammates for his first Flames practice in 19 months.

It’s been a long road back for Kylington, who hasn’t played an NHL game since May 26, 2022, when the Flames lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I felt good,” Kylington told reporters at the Saddledome after practice. “It’s fun to see everyone again. It was fun to share the ice with everyone.”

Kylington took time away from the game to deal with his mental health.

“Today felt kind of normal… I just felt like myself again.”

While Kylington said that he was looking forward to stepping onto the ice, this has clearly been an emotional journey for him.

“I just tried to really approach it as any other day, but it was kind of hard. Yesterday, I had a moment for myself. There was one point in time where I didn’t think I was gonna be here. It was kind of emotional. But, in a good way. I was excited to come here today.”

Kylington’s return was met with great delight from his teammates.

“They’ve been [a] great support system. Everyone, basically. Checking in with me. Texting and calling. And just being there as a friend… You feel the love.”

"There was one point in time that I didn't think I was going to be here so I was kind of emotional, in a good way. I was excited to come here today and see everyone, share the ice with everyone, and play hockey again." Hear from Oliver Kylington after today's #Flames practice ❤️ pic.twitter.com/er8cc8K7Iz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 22, 2024

“It’s been a while, but I’m happy to see him out there smiling and enjoying the game,” said Flames teammate Chris Tanev. “We’re just excited to see him back and loving hockey again… We’re all here to support him.”