Flames radio will have a new voice for the 2023-24 season

Calgary Flames fans will notice a new voice in the radio broadcast booth for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

On Tuesday morning, Sportsnet 960 The Fan announced that along with Pat Steinberg and Derek Wills, Meaghan Mikkelson will also be in the broadcast booth for the entire 2023-24 season.

There aren’t more who are better qualified than Mikkelson to give their thoughts on hockey. The 38-year-old had competed in three Winter Olympics with Team Canada, winning gold medals in 2010 and 2014 and silver in 2018. She played a particularly big role in Canada’s 2010 gold medal, scoring a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over the US.

“Cat’s out of the bag,” Mikkelson tweeted shortly after Sportsnet 960 put out the news. “This is truly an honour! Let’s GO.”

Along with her great Olympic success, Mikkelson has also won gold at the World Championships in 2012 and 2022, while picking up silver medals in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016, and 2017.

Mikkelson has been around hockey her entire life, as her dad, Bill, played in 147 career NHL games in stints with the LA Kings, New York Islanders, and Washington Capitals.

Mikkelson will be taking on the role of the radio colour voice of the Flames, a position which had been held by Peter Loubardias, who chose to step away at the end of the 2022-23 season and has since been hired by the Flames as a reserve list scout.

As for hockey itself, the Flames will soon be in action as they play in their first exhibition game this Sunday at 6 pm MT against the Vancouver Canucks. They will play a total of seven preseason games, including a split-squad game against the Seattle Kraken on September 25. Their season opener will take place on October 11 versus the Winnipeg Jets, where fans can tune in to Sportsnet 960 and hear Mikkelson’s insights.