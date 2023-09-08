Flames announce hiring of longtime radio colour analyst Peter Loubardias

Though he may no longer be their radio colour analyst, Peter Loubardias will continue to serve the Calgary Flames.

Earlier this afternoon, the Flames announced several additions to their hockey operations group, including that of Loubardias, who will serve as a reserve list scout.

“Happy to share the news! Couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity the Calgary Flames have given me,” Loubardias said. “Can’t wait to be around and learn from some outstanding individuals!”

Happy to share the news! Couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity the @NHLFlames has given me. Can’t wait to be around and learn from some outstanding individuals! #goodpeople #calgaryflames https://t.co/Vq0r9ckicK — Peter Loubardias (@LoubardiasMedia) September 8, 2023

Loubardias worked with Sportsnet as the Flames radio colour analyst for 10 years before choosing to step away from the role earlier this summer. At the time, he said he was leaving to pursue some new opportunities which presented themselves.

“10 years ago, Kelly Kirch reached out with an offer to take on the role of Calgary Flames Radio Colour Analyst for what he said would likely be a season,” Loubardias wrote.

“My passion for the game made my answer an easy yes. One year turned into 10, and I can say without hesitation it was one of the best professional decisions of my career. With this said, it is with mixed emotions that I announce that [I] am stepping away as your Calgary Flames Radio Colour Analyst.

“There are some new opportunities I am equally passionate about on the horizon that I am excited to pursue AND that will put me closer to my family. I am really looking forward to sharing them with you, so watch [the ]news ahead!”

In addition to Loubardias, the Flames also officially announced the hiring of several others, including alumni Brad Richardson, who will serve as a pro scout. Former NHLer Denis Grebeshkov was also hired and will work as an amateur scout.

Though Loubardias will certainly be missed in his role as the Flames’ colour analyst, it is great to see that he will now work officially with the organization. Best of luck to him and all the others brought on by the Flames today!