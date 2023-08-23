5 Flames prospects who have a shot at making the team this year

When Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy held his introductory press conference months ago, one of the things he made clear was that he wanted to give young players in the organization an opportunity. It was a refreshing thing to hear after this team has a reputation for signing older veterans to inexpensive, one-year deals to help fill out the roster.

Assuming what Conroy said will hold, it bodes well for a number of young Flames not only this upcoming season but also in future years. This is an organization that has several intriguing prospects who could make significant impacts in the NHL in the coming years. Here are five prospects that could crack the opening night roster out of training camp in a couple months.

Jakob Pelletier

Jakob Pelletier was just one NHL game shy of no longer being considered a rookie, as he suited up for 24 contests this past season. Out of any of the Flames’ prospects, he stands the best shot at earning a full-time spot this coming season. That said, a strong training camp will be needed.

Pelletier has had great success in the AHL since turning pro in 2021-22, recording 43 goals and 99 points in 101 games. His seven points in 24 NHL games to end the 2022-23 campaign weren’t spectacular, but he didn’t look out of place during the short stint.

Dustin Wolf

There is zero doubt that at this time, Dustin Wolf is the best prospect the Flames have. The 22-year-old, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft, has won back-to-back goaltender of the year awards in the AHL and appears to be more than ready to make the next step.

The one concern when it comes to Wolf making the Flames roster out of training camp this season is that Jacob Markstrom and Daniel Vladar remain on the roster. Wolf is the only waiver-exempt option of the three and could draw the short stick as a result. However, with trade rumours continuing to swirl around Vladar, there is a chance a spot opens for him ahead of the season.

Connor Zary

After a rough go as a rookie in the AHL in 2021-22, some questioned if Connor Zary had an NHL future ahead of him. He quickly silenced the doubters this past season, scoring 21 goals and 58 points in 72 games with the Calgary Wranglers.

Though Zary may never turn into the offensive guru that many expect from a first-round selection, he is an excellent two-way centreman with an outstanding work ethic. Given Conroy’s comments, a good showing in training camp could allow him to earn a spot with the Flames this season.

Matt Coronato

One thing Matt Coronato has going against him compared to the others on this list is that he hasn’t had experience at the professional level aside from the Flames’ final game of the 2022-23 season. The 20-year-old signed his entry-level deal just before that game after spending the last two seasons with Harvard University.

Despite his lack of pro experience, Coronato is an exceptional talent with a knack for scoring goals. If he can produce in training camp as he did in both his junior and college career, he may make it impossible for head coach Ryan Huska and the rest of his staff to keep him off the roster.

Ben Jones

Ben Jones is undoubtedly the biggest stretch of all the names on this list. That said, the 24-year-old has developed into a dependable two-way forward, which allowed him to see three games of NHL action during the 2021-22 season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames brass clearly sees something they like in Jones, as they chose to sign him to a one-year deal after the Golden Knights decided not to qualify him, and then re-signed him to a one-year extension earlier this offseason. Given his versatility, he could earn a spot on the Flames roster for the upcoming season.