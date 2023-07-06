Flames sign two intriguing prospects to contract extensions

The Calgary Flames have announced that they signed prospects Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contract extensions. Both deals will carry a cap hit of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Both players impressed this past season with the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL and could push for some playing time this upcoming year as they continue to develop.

Jones was signed by the Flames as a free agent last offseason after going unqualified by the Vegas Golden Knights. The 24-year-old had a solid first year in the Flames’ organization, scoring 17 goals and 54 points in 71 games with the Wranglers, all while providing strong play on his own end of the ice.

After a slow start to the season, Jones seemed to get more comfortable with his surroundings and had a big second half. He was able to appear in two NHL games with the Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season and could find a role with the Flames this year if he is at his best.

Pettersen has been a part of the Flames organization since being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. After two rather mediocre seasons in the AHL, the 23-year-old progressed in a big way in his third year, scoring 19 goals and 44 points in 61 games. He isn’t as close to being NHL-ready as Jones, but has shown solid improvement since being drafted and has a ton of skill. If injuries were to occur to some Flames players this coming season, he might have a shot at being called up.

As dire as it is in Calgary right now with several players hesitant about signing extensions, there is still plenty to be excited about regarding the future of this team. On top of Jones and Pettersen, the Flames have several other intriguing prospects, led by the likes of Jakob Pelletier, Matthew Coronato, Connor Zary, Dustin Wolf, and recent first-round pick Samuel Honzek.