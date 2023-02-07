Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named co-MVP of AHL All-Star Challenge

Dustin Wolf has added some hardware to his haul.

Wolf, the Calgary Flames prospect, shared Most Valuable Player honours at the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday night after helping the Pacific Division to victory.

He split the award with fellow goaltender Lukas Dostal. The pair combined to stop 42 of 49 shots in the round-robin, three-on-three tournament featuring the American Hockey League’s best and brightest.

“It was an absolutely tremendous experience to be out here with [Matthew Phillips] and everyone else,” Wolf told Olivia McDonald of Wranglers TV. “There’s a lot of skilled guys in our division. Everybody kind of showed that tonight. It was just a blast.”

Skills Competition Complete ✔️ Catch the All-Star game tomorrow night 5pm MT! #AHLAllStarClassic pic.twitter.com/J4gR5oLy6Z — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) February 6, 2023

Wolf, of the Calgary Wranglers, and Dostal, of the San Diego Gulls, combined to shut out the Atlantic Division 1-0 in the showcase’s championship game.

The 21-year-old, who is the defending AHL Goaltender of the Year, has a 26-6-1 record with a 2.19 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in 34 games played this season.

YOUR VERY OWN MVP 🥹 #AHLAllStar but are you surprised… pic.twitter.com/OHLp2HNJ0R — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) February 7, 2023

Wolf, selected in the seventh round (No. 214) in the 2019 NHL Draft, was joined in the All-Star Challenge by Phillips, who leads the AHL with 24 goals, and coach Mitch Love. Love’s Wranglers sit tied for first in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 64 points.

Each won a $500 cash prize with Team Pacific’s win.

The Wranglers return to regular-season action on Friday, February 7 at the San Jose Barracuda.