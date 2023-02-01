Flames "potentially" have trade interest in Flyers' van Riemsdyk: report

Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is reportedly on the market.

And the Calgary Flames could be interested, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman.

“I think they’ve got some interest in van Riemsdyk. I think that’s the type of player that they add,” Friedman told Matt Marchese on The Jeff Marek Show on Wednesday, when asked about the possibility of the Flyers winger being an option for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“There are some teams looking at him. It wouldn’t surprise me if Calgary was looking at him, for example. But I think the Maple Leafs are looking for somebody who can complement their current core very well. If you look at it and say ‘van Riemsdyk, he’s a fit for that’ then I can see him being on their radar. But I haven’t heard his name with Toronto. Doesn’t mean anything. They’re pretty good at being secretive, too.

“I think if they were in it they’d have to get moving because I think Philly is getting to the short strokes with van Riemsdyk and I do think Calgary potentially is one of the teams.”

The Flames have a top-nine forward on their shopping list, whether that’s from an internal fill or an external grab via trade prior to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline.

The deadline is set for March 3.

The 33-year-old van Riemsdyk has eight goals and 21 points in 31 games this season, and has the balance of the season remaining on a five-year, $35 million contract signed on July 1, 2018.

He has 583 points (296 goals, 583 assists) in 910 career NHL games over two stints with the Flyers separated by six seasons with the Maple Leafs.