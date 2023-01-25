Injured Flames blueliner Tanev won't return before All-Star break

Chris Tanev will miss time for the Calgary Flames.

Tanev, who was absent from practice Wednesday, is expected to miss multiple games because of an apparent upper-body injury, according to Salim Valji of TSN.

“Tanny will miss these two games and if everything goes well, we’ll get him back after the break,” Sutter said, according to Valji. “If there’s any blessing in having a long break, that’s it, right? Thankful though, because the surgery he had last summer, major surgery, it wasn’t that.”

Sutter, on Tanev: “Tanny will miss these two games and if everything goes well, we’ll get him back after the break. If there’s any blessing in having a long break, that’s it, right? Thankful though, because the surgery he had last summer, major surgery, it wasn’t that.”#Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) January 25, 2023

Tanev was injured in a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. He left the game at 8:20 of the first period after sustaining an apparent upper-body injury in a collision with Columbus forward Eric Robinson.

Tanev played through a torn labrum and separated shoulder for the Flames in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring. He underwent surgery in the offseason and returned in time to start the 2022-23 season.

He did, however, miss five games from November 3 to 10 because of an upper-body injury.

Tanev also avoided major injury earlier this season when he was hit in the head with a slap shot against the Montreal Canadiens on December 12. He missed just three games.

The Flames have two dates remaining before the All-Star break and bye week, including the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Thursday and a road trip to play the Seattle Kraken on Friday.

Connor Mackey, who has been scratched in 16 straight games, practiced alongside Michael Stone in Calgary’s third pair on Wednesday.

Here is the Tanev collision. It does not look good. Tanev has missed seven games this season for the Flames this season. They've lost all seven. Let's hope Tanev is ok! pic.twitter.com/5xniTCekQN — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 24, 2023

The 33-year-old blueliner has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and a -2 rating in 40 games this season.