Flames' Pospisil could be facing suspension after ejection for high hit

Martin Pospisil has had a solid rookie season for the Calgary Flames, but he has to do a better job of walking the line.

Pospisil could be looking at a potential suspension after receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct for elbowing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey last night. It was an ugly hit and one that the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) may be taking a look at.

Martil Pospisil receives a five-minute major and game misconduct for elbowing Josh Morrissey. pic.twitter.com/wUKvZE9AoY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 5, 2024

It marks the third time Pospisil has been ejected from a game this season. His first came in early February after a cross-check on Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand. No additional supplemental discipline was handed to him.

Martin Pospisil gets a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking Brad Marchand. pic.twitter.com/lLjXvS1jYi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 7, 2024

The next incident was much uglier, as he ran Seattle Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn from behind. This was a very dangerous play, resulting in Pospisil receiving a three-game suspension.

#Flames’ Martin Pospisil gets ejected (5 and a game) for “checking from behind” on #SeaKraken’s Vince Dunn pic.twitter.com/KkswUde4Px — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 5, 2024

Pospisil was also ejected in an exhibition game with the Flames this past September. He was given a game misconduct late in the second period of a game that happened to also be against the Jets after a bit of a late hit on Cole Perfetti.

*Four if you include the preseason.

Pospisil was handed a game misconduct for this hit on Cole Perfetti on Sep. 27. #NHLJets https://t.co/tbAqGZbGa1 pic.twitter.com/TGAc2YxYt5 — 𝘋𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯 𝘉𝘢𝘶𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@DarrinBauming) April 5, 2024

Perfetti spoke last night on the hit he took from Pospisil in the preseason. The 22-year-old admitted he didn’t have much issue with it at the time, but looking back he believes the Flames’ rugged winger led with his elbow.

“In the moment, I didn’t feel like it was dirty. I just felt like I got smoked,” Perfetti said on the hit he had taken from Pospisil. “When I watch it after, he kind of extends the elbow. In the moment I didn’t feel it was a [major] or that bad, I just thought it was a big hit. You can see he kind of throws the elbow. Thankfully, it just kind of grazed my chin and didn’t make [solid] contact, but obviously he’s got a history.”

While Pospisil will need to keep things under control going forward, his physicality is a big part of what has made his rookie season so impressive. He leads all Flames skaters with 214 hits, tied for the 14th most in the entire league.

Pospisil is never expected to be an offensive star at the NHL level, but he has proven capable of providing some secondary scoring this season as well. In 56 games, he has managed eight goals and 20 points. His impressive play was enough for the Flames to reward him with a two-year, $2 million extension roughly two months ago.

As of now, there is no word on whether or not Pospisil will have a hearing with the DoPS. Fans will be hoping he can avoid suspension, as the Flames are back in action tomorrow night on home ice versus the Edmonton Oilers.

