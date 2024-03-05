Suspension coming? NHL wants a word with Flames forward Pospisil

Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil may be forced to miss some time after receiving a five-minute major for a hit last night on Seattle Kraken defenceman Vince Dunn.

#Flames’ Martin Pospisil gets ejected (5 and a game) for “checking from behind” on #SeaKraken’s Vince Dunn pic.twitter.com/KkswUde4Px — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 5, 2024

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced this morning that Pospisil will have a hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

Calgary’s Martin Pospisil will have a hearing tomorrow for boarding Seattle’s Vince Dunn. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 5, 2024

The hit in question was originally given a two-minute minor, but officials reviewed it and assessed Pospisil a five-minute major shortly after. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol didn’t have an update on Dunn, who was forced to leave the game following the hit. Hakstol did, however, make it clear what his thoughts were on not only the check above, but also another hit thrown by Pospisil on Adam Larsson early in the game.

What a hit by Pospisil on Larsson 😱 pic.twitter.com/W1RjM37RRW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 5, 2024

“Garbage,” Hakstol said. “Really not a whole lot different than the first hit six [or] seven seconds into the game. You run around like that you probably need to answer when somebody comes at you man to man. That didn’t happen either, so from there I’ll leave it to the league. I thought both hits were about as bad as you get.”

Dave Hakstol called Martin Pospisil's hit on Vince Dunn "garbage." "You're gonna run around like that, you probably need to answer when somebody comes at you and that didn't happen either. From there, I'll leave it to the league." #SEAKraken pic.twitter.com/o8aGumxs9R — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) March 5, 2024

Pospisil, who is in his rookie season with the Flames, is known to play on the edge from a physicality standpoint. The 24-year-old has mostly done a good job of playing that role while staying within the lines, but that line was crossed last night. We will find out tomorrow, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him miss a game or two as a result. The Flames next outing is set for Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.