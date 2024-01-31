5 Flames players that could be traded for assets before the deadline

The Calgary Flames roster could go through some big changes over the next month.

With their subpar play through 49 games, the Flames are expected to be sellers heading into the trade deadline on March 8. Luckily for them, they have plenty of players that teams will not only be interested in, but will pay big assets to get. Here are five Flames that could be moved at or prior to the deadline.

Elias Lindholm

Given how much talk there has been, it would be an absolute shock to see Elias Lindholm remain a Flame past the deadline. General manager Craig Conroy did attempt to extend him ahead of the season, but the 29-year-old chose not to sign. He is in the final year of a deal that carries a $4.85 million cap hit.

Though Lindholm is having a down season with nine goals and 32 points through 49 games, he has shown in past seasons how dangerous he can be. Two teams showing major interest are the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, and Lindholm would be a huge addition to either.

Chris Tanev

Like Lindholm, it is hard to imagine that Chris Tanev will remain in a Flames jersey past the trade deadline. The 34-year-old defenceman is also on an expiring deal, one that has a cap hit of $4.5 million.

Tanev is said to have at least 10 teams showing interest in him right now, further explaining why it is hard to imagine him staying in Calgary. The interest makes plenty of sense, as he is as fierce of a competitor as there is, while also being one of the NHL’s better shutdown defenceman.

Noah Hanifin

The final player from the big three pending UFAs the Flames have is Noah Hanifin. The 27-year-old, who has eight goals and 25 points on the season, carries a cap hit of $4.95 million, making him an attractable piece for many teams.

While Hanifin will hold a lot of value on the market, however, it isn’t a guarantee that he will go anywhere. Flames management is reportedly still considering an extension, though whether or not the player himself has an interest in that remains to be seen. We should have a better idea of what his future holds in the coming weeks.

Dan Vladar

The Flames have a goaltending pickle, though it isn’t necessarily a problem. Their issue is that they have three NHL-calibre netminders: Jacob Markstrom, Dan Vladar, and Dustin Wolf. The latter, who is arguably the most exciting prospect in the organization, is currently being forced to play in the AHL for the third straight season as he is the only waiver-eligible option.

Based on his numbers throughout his AHL career, Wolf is more than ready for NHL action. It is up to Conroy to make room for him, and trading Vladar is the simplest option. The 26-year-old has struggled this season but should be able to fetch a mid-round pick from a team in need of goaltending help.

Jacob Markstrom

While Vladar is the easier option to trade, Markstrom would not only bring in the bigger package but result in plenty more cap space being opened up for the Flames. The 32-year-old is having an impressive bounce-back season and would be a serious upgrade in between the pipes for many playoff-bound teams.

Given that Markstrom still has two additional seasons on his contract with a $6 million cap hit, moving him ahead of the trade deadline would be difficult. That said, if another team were creative enough to make it work from a money perspective, it is worth considering for Conroy.