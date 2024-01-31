Here's how the Flames' draft lottery odds stack up right now

The Calgary Flames may only be five points shy of a playoff spot, but they are also still in the hunt for Macklin Celebrini.

The Flames have a 22-22-5 record through 49 games this season, which is about where most expected them to be. They aren’t a bottom feeder but lack the top-end talent needed to be a contender.

Due to their rather mediocre roster, it is expected that they will be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. Doing so would almost undoubtedly mean their hopes of a playoff spot would go out the window. What it would increase, however, are their chances of landing a high pick at the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

The Flames currently have a 5% chance of landing the first overall pick, which is the ninth-best odds of all NHL teams. Their chance at the second overall pick sits at 5.2%, while their chances of getting the third overall selection are just 0.2%.

Leading the way right now is the Chicago Blackhawks, who have a 25% chance of selecting first overall, while the San Jose Sharks’ 13.5% chance has them in second. The Flames won’t place below either team, though there are a few in between they could fall behind over the second half of the season.

The Flames currently sit one point ahead of the Buffalo Sabres (6% chance to select first overall), one point ahead of the Montreal Canadiens (6.5% chance), and two points ahead of the Minnesota Wild (7.5% chance). Based on the odds, paired with their unlikely chances of making the playoffs, the Flames may be best off to sell in the near future to help fall behind those teams.

While there are several great talents in this draft, Celebrini is the one everybody has their eyes on. The 17-year-old is dominating in his first season with Boston University, having scored 18 goals and 35 points through 22 games. He has been projected as the unanimous first-overall pick for quite some time now.

Though Celebrini would be the biggest get, another player Flames fans have their eyes on is Tij Iginla. The Kelowna Rockets forward, who is the son of Flames franchise icon Jarome, has 32 goals and 57 points through 42 games this season. He is currently being projected to go 10th overall in the latest draft rankings and is a player the Flames would love to get their hands on.