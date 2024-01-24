Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar had zero issue taking the blame after his turnover late in the second period helped spark a come-from-behind win by the St. Louis Blues.

“That’s a bullsh*t play. I said it before, as an older guy, as a leader, even as a young guy, it’s so unacceptable that I make a play like that on the power play with not a lot of time left on the clock,” Weegar said. “Like I said, it’d be a completely different game going into that third period.”

Goaltender Jacob Markström, who was making his first start after missing the prior four games due to injury, also took a fair share of blame after allowing four goals on the night.

“Tonight was a tough one. We’re up going into the third. I’ve got to come up with a few more saves,” Markström said. “We [would be] sitting here with two points and a happy group.”

Weegar and Markström have been two of the Flames’ best players this season, making their accountability immediately after last night’s affair all the more impressive. Mikael Backlund admitted at this morning’s practice that he hadn’t heard either player’s comments but wasn’t surprised by them whatsoever.

“Everyone wants to play their best. I didn’t hear the comments yesterday, so I haven’t talked to them about it,” Backlund said. “They’re both very competitive players. They want to be leaders on this team and play the right way, do the right things, and be difference-makers. I thought they both had good games. Two players [aren’t the] reason why we lost. It’s all of us. We’ve got to be better as a team.”

“We came in today really upset about the way we let that one go yesterday.” Mikael Backlund speaks with the media after today’s skate at the ‘Dome. pic.twitter.com/vbvkoTIuBH — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 24, 2024

While the results haven’t been there as hoped this season, it seems that the Flames are still a closely unified team. That was a point of concern often in their 2022-23 season, as frustrations in the dressing room were well reported. Though it remains to be seen as to whether or not this team can capture a playoff spot by season’s end, one thing fans can be sure of is that they’ll be putting their best effort forward each and every night.