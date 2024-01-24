Flames have placed two players on waivers

The Calgary Flames announced this afternoon that Adam Ruzicka and Nick DeSimone have been placed on waivers.

Both players have been out of the lineup as healthy scratches recently, so neither transaction comes as a major surprise. It is quite disappointing, however, particularly for Ruzicka, who many fans had high hopes for just a short time ago.

After some good success in the AHL, Ruzicka looked like he had arrived at the NHL to begin the 2022-23 season. Through his first 25 games, the 6-foot-4 centreman had 20 points. Things quickly fell apart, however, as he wound up only playing in 19 more games for the remainder of the season, during which time he failed to put anything on the scoresheet.

His wildly inconsistent year made Ruzicka a complete wild card heading into the 2023-24 campaign. Things started out well once again, as he had two goals and four points through the opening four games of the season. Over his next 35, however, he managed just five. In a year where the 24-year-old needed to make a jump to prove he was an everyday day NHLer, he failed to do so and may very well be out of opportunities with the Flames organization.

As for DeSimone, he was signed prior to the 2022-23 season to provide depth on the back end, and he has done a relatively good job at that. After suiting up for the first four NHL games of his career a season ago, he has appeared in 23 this year, during which time he has a goal and five points.

DeSimone being placed on waivers seems to indicate that a return is nearing for Oliver Kylington. The 26-year-old remains on long-term injured reserve as he works his way back into game shape but was spotted skating on a pairing with Jordan Oesterle at today’s practice. Nothing has been confirmed, but there is a chance he will make his 2023-24 debut tomorrow night versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.