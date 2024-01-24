Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar didn’t mince words when discussing his performance last night against the St. Louis Blues.

The Flames appeared to be in a great position to snap a brief two-game losing streak, as they went up 3-1 on the Blues in the second period thanks to a goal from Yegor Sharangovich. However, the Blues were able to score a shorthanded tally late in the frame to trim their deficit to one heading into the third, and wound up walking away with a 4-3 victory.

While there were several misplays on the Flames’ end, a glaring one came on the Blues’ shorthanded marker late in the second. Turning it over on the power play was Weegar, who was stripped at the blue line by Brayden Schenn. The veteran forward went in all alone and made no mistake, scoring a goal which helped rally the Blues’ comeback.

“That’s a bullsh*t play. I said it before, as an older guy, as a leader, even as a young guy, it’s so unacceptable that I make a play like that on the power play with not a lot of time left on the clock,” Weegar said. “Like I said, it’d be a completely different game going into that third period.”

“It’s tough. We knew what (was) at stake tonight. Makes it even harder, a tougher position we’re in now.”#Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar talks about the loss to the Blues. pic.twitter.com/E2sgapoL3Y — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 24, 2024



While Weegar’s turnover did come at an inopportune time, the 30-year-old had a solid game otherwise. He was able to open the scoring with his 11th of the season and had nearly 23 minutes of ice time.

The Flames have today off before getting back underway tomorrow night versus Johnny Gaudreau and the Columbus Blue Jackets. They will then go up against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night before entering the All-Star break.