Flames announce first eight cuts of training camp

With the preseason already underway, the Calgary Flames announced the first eight cuts to their training camp roster on Tuesday.

Among the first players to be released was forward Jaden Lipinski, who was reassigned to the Vancouver Giants. Drafted 112th overall this past June, the Scottsdale, Arizona, native netted 55 points over 61 games in the WHL last season.

Our training camp roster has been trimmed and is now down to 55 players.#Flames | @GoodLifeFitness — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 26, 2023

The Flames also released the following players from their amateur tryouts: Oliver Peer (C), Nathan Pilling (C), Oliver Tulk (C), Tyson Galloway (D), Donovan McCoy (D), Charles Cote (D), Quinn Mantei (D), and Jari Kykkanen (G).

The latest cuts leave Calgary with six goalies, 18 defencemen, and 31 forwards for a total of 55 skaters remaining at camp.

That means a lot more subtractions can be expected in the coming days and weeks as newly appointed head coach Ryan Huska helps shave the roster down to a finalized 23-man lineup.

After beating the Vancouver Canucks by a ridiculous score of 10-0 in their preseason opener and coming away with split results in a pair of split-squad games against the Seattle Kraken, the Flames will hit the ice again when they take on the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday at 6 pm MT.

After that, they’ll play four more preseason games before finally kicking the season off at home against Winnipeg.