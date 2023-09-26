Another Flames player has a subtle jab for former coach Sutter

Darryl Sutter hasn’t been the head coach of the Calgary Flames for a few months now, but he’s still the target of a few jabs from some of his former players.

Jakob Pelletier, who made his debut this past January for the Flames, wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms by Sutter following his first NHL game.

“Jakob Pelletier… What number is he? 6:35, 13 shifts, averaged 30 seconds a shift, 43 seconds on the power play, played 5:52, had one shot on goal and one hit,” Sutter said in the post-game press conference of Pelletier after his debut. “It’s the NHL, 21 years old, he’s got a long ways to go.”

In 24 games last year, Pelletier put up three goals and seven assists in his rookie season.

And so when he was asked why he switched his number this season to 22 for his second NHL season, Pelletier clearly remembered the words of his ex-coach, who was let go this past spring before being replaced by Ryan Huska.

“I think it’s easier for the coaches to know the No. 22 to the No. 49,” Pelletier told reporters Monday. “It’s a joke. I’m just kidding, I’m just kidding.”

Jakob Pelletier took a shot at Darryl Sutter when explaining his number change. 💀 pic.twitter.com/juPZeChYFY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 25, 2023

Even if Pelletier was just having a laugh, he’s not the first Flame this season to bring up what seems to be a team-wide breath of fresh air after playing for the notoriously hard-nosed Sutter.

Calgary forward Nazem Kadri said the team was “a little restricted” under Sutter last season, while Mikael Backlund described Sutter’s “negative leadership” in a recent interview. And though he’s off the team, Tyler Toffoli described the “mind games” that Sutter would use on his team in a recent interview this summer.

Sutter or not, the Flames are just a few weeks away from getting their regular season underway, which starts with a home contest against the Winnipeg Jets on October 11.