Flames getting new high-tech drink stand at Saddledome

Though the Calgary Flames have the oldest NHL arena in the country, it appears that the Saddledome isn’t against having a few new tricks up its sleeve.

And while long lines for beer or other drinks have long been one of the biggest drawbacks for those attending sporting events, one stand in the arena is looking to change that.

As per Flames employee and arena tour guide Rick Tulsie, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome arena will soon be opening an Amazon-powered alcohol fridge and snack bar, which works through a system that automatically tracks items after a credit or debit card is scanned and then fans are charged on the way out.

I’m so excited for this new concessions stand soon to open. The old #Calgary #Saddledome has gone super height tech.

Only one of its king in all of #Canada. Is the Amazon tech stand. You walk in, scan your card & the cameras tracks your items then charges you. NO till pic.twitter.com/l5U2VDSpPf — Rick Tulsie (@RickTulsie) September 24, 2023

There will still be employees on site, however, in order to ensure no fans under the age of 18 are being served alcohol, as well per Tulsie.

While the market wasn’t quite ready for the team’s preseason opener yesterday against the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames themselves were, dominating their opponents by a 10-0 score.

While it’s not clear if the market will be open for any of the team’s remaining preseason games, it’s probably safe to assume it’ll be in action for the team’s home opener against the Winnipeg Jets come October 11.

And whether the team is able to return to playoff form this coming year or if they’ll be on the outside looking in is yet to be clear, at least you’ll hopefully be able to spend more time in your seats during games than stuck in line for beer on the concourse.