"We got a little restricted last year": Flames' Kadri takes subtle shot at Sutter

The Calgary Flames appear excited about a fresh start this upcoming season.

After entering the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations, things quickly fell apart. There were reports all season long of several players butting heads with Darryl Sutter, which eventually led to the 64-year-old’s firing. Players like Jonathan Huberdeau and Mikael Backlund have since made comments confirming their frustrations from last season, and on Wednesday, it was Nazem Kadri’s turn.

There was chatter late in the season that Kadri, too, had grown tired of Sutter, and his performance seemingly showed it. After a strong first half of 2022-23, he struggled to end the year. Speaking with NHL.com, the 32-year-old suggested players were restricted last season.

“I think a lot of guys on the team are ready to play to their potential,” Kadri said. “For whatever reason, we got a little restricted last year, so I’m just looking forward to a clean slate and starting the year off strong.”

Kadri joined the Flames last offseason as a free agent after agreeing to a seven-year, $49 million deal. He came in fresh off of a Stanley Cup win with the Colorado Avalanche, as well as a career year in which he recorded 87 points. That total regressed to 56 this past season, which was certainly less than Flames fans were hoping for.

Kadri was far from the only Flames player to regress last season, as players like Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, MacKenzie Weegar, and Jacob Markstrom didn’t play nearly as well as they are capable of.

While there are still many questions surrounding the future of several Flames, it is becoming clearer by the day that management made the right decision to replace Sutter. The change should go a long way in helping Kadri and several of his teammates bounce back in 2023-24.