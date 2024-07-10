Flames prospect Zayne Parekh posts hype video and fans love it

Zayne Parekh hasn’t even been a part of the Calgary Flames organization for a month, and the fan base already loves him.

The Flames selected Parekh with the ninth-overall pick in this year’s draft. The 18-year-old was widely regarded as one of the best defenceman available, having scored 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games with the Saginaw Spirit this past season.

In addition to being the best prospect the Flames organization has had in some time, Parekh seems genuinely thrilled about being selected by Calgary. Yesterday, he posted a hype video on Instagram, and fans are loving it.

“Excited to be a Flame,” he wrote. “Let’s get it!”

Shortly after being selected, Parekh signed his three-year, entry-level deal, which will carry a cap hit of $975,000. While a strong training camp could put him into consideration for playing with the Flames this upcoming season, the most probable outcome is that he is returned to the Spirit to continue honing his craft. Nevertheless, he figures to be a huge part of the Flames’ blue line in the coming years.

Along with Parekh, the Flames were also able to sign Matvei Gridin, who was also selected in the first round of this year’s draft at 28th overall. He scored 38 goals and 83 points in 60 games this past season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL and also figures to be a big part of what is looking like a bright future in Calgary.