Roughly one week after being traded, Andrew Mangiapane took to Instagram to thank the Calgary Flames organization.

Set to enter the final season of his contract, there was some speculation that Mangiapane could be moved this offseason. On July 2, the Flames pulled the trigger, sending him to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025.

The 28-year-old had been a part of the Flames organization since being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft, and wound up suiting up for 417 games with them. Over that span, he racked up 109 goals and 215 points.

On Monday, he thanked the Flames for giving him the opportunity to live out his dream.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity the Flames organization has given me since 2015 and for all the special people that I have in my life because of it,” Mangiapane wrote. “Thank you for all your endless support, C of Red.”

Though Mangiapane’s numbers declined in each of the past two seasons, he was a great find for the Flames late in the 2015 draft. He was a big part of the team’s success during the 2021-22 season, scoring a career-high 35 goals and 55 points in 82 games. He was also able to chip in with three goals and six points in 12 playoff outings that same year.

The Mangiapane deal marked the second trade the Flames have made this offseason, as they also sent Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils. They have seven players remaining on their roster set to become UFAs next summer, most notably Andrei Kuzmenko, who they could look to use as a trade chip between now and the 2025 trade deadline.