Flames not letting other teams hire former GM Brad Treliving: report

The Calgary Flames are reportedly not allowing Brad Treliving to interview with other teams despite the fact he is no longer a part of the organization.

This report comes from Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, who said in a tweet on Thursday morning that the early indication is that the Flames’ organization will not allow Treliving to take interviews until his contract expires on June 30.

Despite choosing to mutually part ways with the Flames less than a month ago, it appears the 53-year-old is looking for work in the hockey world, and according to Seravalli, there are teams interested.

Why hasn't Brad Treliving's name popped up for front office job openings? Teams are interested. Sources say early indication is #Flames do not plan to permit Treliving to interview for vacancies until after his contract expires on June 30. We'll see if that changes. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 11, 2023

There is currently just one team in the NHL with its general manager position vacant: the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With Treliving at the helm, the Flames were never able to have much playoff success despite a few impressive regular seasons. During his nine years in the position, his team won just two playoff series, not including the 2019-20 bubble, in which they beat the Winnipeg Jets in the play-in round but fell to the Dallas Stars in Round 1.

In his final year at the helm, he made a franchise-altering move, trading Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a lottery protected 2025 first-round pick.

The trade didn’t pan out in the first season as Treliving had hoped, as Huberdeau had a 60-point regression, while Tkachuk went on to record a career high with 109. The swapping of stars hurt the Flames in 2022-23, as they missed the playoffs after winning the Pacific Division a season prior.

Since the split with Treliving, the Flames have named Don Maloney as their interim GM. They have yet to name a replacement for the position. Once they do, that GM will be tasked with finding a new head coach, as Darryl Sutter was relieved of his duties at the beginning of the month.