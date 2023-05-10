Flames' Kylington spotted skating, speaking as comeback bid continues

The Calgary Flames’ 2022-23 season was one filled with so many storylines that it seemed as if Oliver Kylington’s often fell through the cracks.

After a breakout 2021-22 campaign in which he established career highs with nine goals and 31 points in 73 games, both fans and the organization were expecting even more progression this season.

That never came to be, however, as the 25-year-old missed the entire season due to a personal matter. Though an unfortunate outcome, things do seem to be looking promising in regards to a Kylington return next season.

“Good news last week when talking to Oliver Kylington,” interim general manager Don Maloney said during a press conference earlier in the month. “It certainly seems like he is in a very good place. He told me he’s very excited about coming back next season, which is very positive for the organization.”

The next step in a return this upcoming season took place on Tuesday, as Kylington was seen skating in Sweden with skill coach Daniel Broberg.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Broberg (@db_hockey_factory)

Kylington appeared upbeat in a recent interview with DB Hockey Factory, answering skill-based questions.

“I think my biggest skill has always been doing stuff with my feet and using my skating towards my advantage,” Kylington said. “Working my edges and being a very reliable skating defenceman.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Broberg (@db_hockey_factory)

Having signed a two-year, $5 million extension last offseason, Kylington has one season remaining on his deal with a cap hit of $2.5 million. This makes him one of seven Flames defencemen under NHL contract heading into next season, with the others being MacKenzie Weegar, Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and Dennis Gilbert.

Getting Kylington back into the lineup is one of many reasons Flames fans can be optimistic that their team will turn things around next season. Despite a very disappointing year that carried high expectations, this team remains loaded with talent both upfront and on the back end, as well as in net. While they will certainly need to be a more consistent group, it wouldn’t be a surprise if their hiatus from the Stanley Cup Playoffs is a short one.