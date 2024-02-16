It appears we can add another Calgary Flames player to the trade bait list as we inch closer to the March 8 deadline.

The Flames have already made two moves this season, first sending Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks in early December and then doing the same with Elias Lindholm just over two weeks ago. They are also expected to move pending UFAs Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, while Jacob Markstrom’s name continues to generate plenty of buzz.

Now, according to a recent report, another player to watch out for is Rasmus Andersson. According to ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the 27-year-old is drawing interest.

“In addition to Calgary Flames’ Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, I’m told another one of their defencemen, Rasmus Andersson, is now drawing interest as well,” Weekes wrote on X. “Given his age, $4.5 million average annual value for two more years, he’s an attractive piece for potential suitors.”

As mentioned by Weekes, Andersson is on a very team-friendly contract that carries a $4.55 million cap hit through the 2025-26 season. While his deal has no such clause, he has a six-team no-trade list that begins on July 1 and continues for the remainder of his contract.

While trading Andersson would certainly bring back a number of pieces that would help the Flames continue to build toward the future, it is hard to envision him moving at or prior to the trade deadline. With Hanifin and Tanev both expected to be dealt, it would be tough for general manager Craig Conroy to move Andersson as well, as doing so would create a major hole on the blue line for the remainder of the season.

As far as teams being interested in Andersson, it certainly makes sense. On top of his age and contract, he is a defenceman who can get it done on both sides of the ice. Though his point totals are down slightly this year, he recorded 50 and 49 points in each of his past two seasons and is very good on his own end as well. His 24:01 minutes of ice time this season lead all Flames, which is quite impressive given how steady their back end is.