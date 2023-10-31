NHL debut soon? Flames call up Connor Zary after AHL hot streak

The Calgary Flames might be adding a bit of youth into their lineup soon.

Former first-round pick Connor Zary was called up to the Flames on Tuesday morning and could potentially make his NHL debut later this week.

Zary was drafted 24th overall by the Flames in 2020 but has yet to make it into an NHL game. Instead, he has spent the majority of his time playing in the AHL with the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers.

He is coming off a great year with the Wranglers, putting up 21 goals and 58 points during the 2022-23 season.

Zary came into training camp with hopes that he could crack the opening-night roster but was eventually sent back to the Wranglers to start the season. It seems like he took the demotion in stride, as he has been on fire to start the AHL year with 10 points through six games, which is tied for fourth in the league.

The move comes as the Flames are desperate to find any sort of spark to save their season. The team is currently second-last in the league with a 2-6-1 record and is coming off a crushing 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the 2023 NHL Heritage Classic.

This poor start has also affected the team off the ice as contract talks between the Flames and defenceman Noah Hanifin have reportedly cooled off. The lack of success is bleeding into the fanbase as well, as fans are already looking at top prospects for the 2024 NHL draft.

Where Zary could potentially slot into the lineup isn’t quite clear yet and will probably be more evident once he gets into his first practice with the Flames.

Calgary is back on the ice tomorrow night as the Dallas Stars visit the Saddledome. Fans can catch that game on Sportsnet One.