Flames fans are already eyeing the first-overall draft pick

Calgary Flames fans are trying to make the best of their poor start to the season.

The team is coming off a crushing 5-2 Heritage Classic defeat at the hands of their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers. The loss means they now sit second last in the league with a 2-6-1 record through the first nine games of the season.

Some fans have taken to social media to jump on the hype train for potential 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini. A fan on the Flames’ Reddit page posted a highlight reel of Celebrini after the Heritage Classic loss for fans to enjoy.

Celebrini is off to a great start with Boston University in the NCAA’s division one. Through the freshman’s first six games, he has eight goals and 11 points, which leads the team.

Even with the incredible highlight reel, some fans weren’t quite convinced that the team’s fall to the bottom would be graceful. Instead, popular sentiment in the comment section was that the Flames would instead improve just enough to miss out on a high pick, but not enough to make the playoffs.

“I think we might be jumping the gun here,” commented one user under the post. “Who’s at pick 16? Haha.. probably makes more sense with the Flames.”

“Unfortunately [the Flames] will go on a heater after the all star break and finish with 80 points,” wrote another Reddit user.

Over on X, there was a bit more excitement for the potential of either one of Celebrini or fellow 2024 top prospect Cole Eiserman.

I’ve been paying close attention to Macklin Celebrini’s play. And the kid has a lot of similarities to Jack Hughes. Elite skater who can find open ice.. But can also finish the play himself as well. #flames are missing a game breaker. Well he’s there and he ready. Btw likes Red. — flamesfanj (@jyycgolf) October 30, 2023

Flames Tank Year confirmed? Try to draft Celebrini or Eiserman?#Flames — Chris H (@the_manekin) October 27, 2023

Celebrini would look sick in a flames jersey tho — bfudge (@BFudgee) October 30, 2023

There also appears to be some excitement about the possibility of the Flames drafting Tij Iginla, the son of Flames legend and Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla. Tij was classified as a “B” ranked prospect, or a potential second-round pick, in NHL Central Scouting’s first watchlist for the upcoming draft.

Through 14 games with the WHL’s Kelowna Rockets, Tig has 13 goals and 21 points.

Macklin celebrini is really good. So is iggys son, Tij. If the flames can land more than 1-2 first round picks by selling, it’ll be great — Veer (@Veer976) October 30, 2023

Celebrini I think is projected to go first but he’s no franchise player tij iginla is available this year but he’ll probably be available mid way through the 1st round where #flames normally pick — Ryan Gardiner (🔥season 2-3-1🔥) #flames (@RayGardiner3) October 30, 2023

The 2024 first-overall pick will be hotly contested. If the season ended today, the 31st-ranked Flames would have a 13.5% chance at drafting first overall. The last-place San Jose Sharks, who currently sport a 0-8-1 record, would have a 25.5% chance at landing the first-overall pick.

The Flames can help or hinder their first overall ambitions when they host the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night.