Flames' Zary feeling confident and prepared for training camp

With a new coaching staff in place, Calgary Flames prospect Connor Zary is prepared to do whatever it takes to make an impression during training camp.

The 21-year-old, who was selected 24th overall in the 2020 draft, had a nice bounce-back season with the Calgary Wranglers after a poor rookie showing in 2021-22. He scored 21 goals and 58 points in 72 games this past season with the Wranglers, helping re-establish himself as one of the Flames’ top prospects.

“It was nice to have that production last season after a tough first year in pro, and to just show that I can bring my production up and be that guy that can put the puck in the net and create plays,” Zary said to NHL.com’s Bryan Wilson.

Had the same previous regime of Brad Treliving and Darryl Sutter still been in charge, Zary likely wouldn’t have had much, if any chance of making the Flames roster out of training camp this fall. However, during his first press conference after being appointed as the organization’s new general manager, Craig Conroy stressed how important it is to insert younger players into the lineup. That philosophy, paired with a more modern-day coach, has Zary quite excited for what’s to come.

“It’s a new season, new guys, new coach, a new GM,” Zary said. “I’ve got a lot to prove and a lot to show them.”

Though Zary isn’t a near-lock to crack the Flames roster such as another prospect in Jakob Pelletier, he could do so with strong camp. There are a few players who will be battling it out in camp to prove themselves worthy, including the two mentioned above as well as Adam Ruzicka, Matt Coronato, and possibly even Walker Duehr. Whether Zary is able to outperform them remains to be seen, but he sure sounds determined to do so.