Flames announce multi-year contract extension for coach Darryl Sutter

Darryl Sutter is staying put.

The Calgary Flames announced a multi-year contract extension for Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.

The 64-year-old has a record of 65-36-11 since rejoining the Flames during the 2020-21 season and led Calgary to its second-most successful regular season in franchise history in 2021-22. The Flames finished with a 50-21-11 record for 111 points and a first-place finish in the Pacific Division.

His career record as Calgary’s head coach sits at 172-109-15-26 — the second most wins in franchise history behind Bob Johnson (1982-83 – 1986-87, 193 wins).

🗣️ THAT'S OUR COACH! The #Flames have announced a multi-year contract extension for Darryl Sutter. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) October 8, 2022

Sutter, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Los Angeles Kings, has the 11th-most wins as a head coach (699) in NHL history and is one shy from cracking the 700-mark. He’s also coached the 11th-most games in NHL history at 1,397.

He has a career coaching record of 699-503-101-94 since his start as a head coach in the 1992-93 season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

