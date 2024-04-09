Flames now likely to finish in one of five spots for draft lottery

The Calgary Flames are well within the bottom half of the NHL standings with just six games remaining in their season schedule.

With a 34-37-5 record, the Flames currently sit 25th in the league with 73 points. With several games remaining for all teams, however, that could change.

The Flames have several teams right behind them in the standings. The Ottawa Senators trail them by just a single point, while the Arizona Coyotes are just two shy. The Montreal Canadiens could potentially jump ahead of them as well, sitting three back with 70 points on the season.

Meanwhile, a hot streak to end the season could see them jump ahead of the 24th place Seattle Kraken, who currently have 77 points.

Mathematically, the Flames could jump ahead of several teams, though the odds are extremely unlikely for that to happen. They are more than likely going to finish between 24th and 28th place by the time the season wraps up.

If the Flames remain in their current spot, they will have an 84.4% chance of selecting eighth or ninth overall. They could slide down to 10th in that situation, though the odds are very low at 3.2%.

Looking at things in a more positive light, they do have an outside chance of landing a top-three pick. As of now, they have a 6% chance at selecting first overall. Those odds increase slightly for the second-overall selection (6.2%) but drop significantly for the third (0.3%). The Flames have never had a top-three pick at the NHL draft. Their highest came at fourth overall in 2014, where they selected Sam Bennett.

As you can see, the chances for the Flames to receive a top-three pick increase slightly if they are able to fall further down the standings. With 28th likely being the lowest they will finish, however, the odds aren’t in their favour to land a top-five pick.

Regardless, with the spot the Flames currently find themselves in, continuing their recent cold spell to end the season could go a long way in helping to improve their future.