It took a little longer than expected, but former Calgary Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin has signed a long-term extension with the Vegas Golden Knights.

We Noah guy that’s sticking around for a while 😏 The Golden Knights have signed Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension!!!! 🙌#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/QIf5HhOZIU — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 11, 2024

“We Noah guy that’s sticking around for a while,” the Golden Knights announced on X. “The Golden Knights have signed Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension!”

The eight-year extension is worth $58.8 million in total, giving Hanifin an average annual value of $7.35 million.

Hanifin was acquired by the Golden Knights days ahead of the trade deadline in a deal with the Flames, which saw Daniil Miromanov, a first-round pick in 2025, and a conditional third-round pick in 2025 head the other way. Flames fans were initially underwhelmed with the return, but have come around to it thanks to the solid play of Miromanov on the back end so far.

As for Hanifin, he has excelled early on with the Golden Knights. His 23:02 minutes of ice time per game is second amongst all his teammates to only Alex Pietrangelo, thanks in large part to logging minutes both on the power play and penalty kill. He’s chipped in plenty offensively, with two goals and nine points through 16 games.

The Flames attempted to sign Hanifin to an extension earlier in the season, rumoured to be at about $60 million over eight years, which is very similar to the deal he just signed. The 27-year-old was seemingly more keen on playing on a southern team, however, making the Golden Knights a great fit.

The acquisition of Hanifin has been massive for the Golden Knights, who were sputtering out of control and were at risk of falling out of the playoffs at the time of his arrival. Though they are in a bit of a rut once again with three straight losses, they are inching closer and closer to clinching a playoff spot, where they will look to defend last year’s Stanley Cup championship.