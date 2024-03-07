Super confident new Flames defenceman makes bold promise

Calgary Flames recently acquired defenceman Daniil Miromanov certainly doesn’t lack confidence.

Miromanov was part of the package the Flames received in last night’s trade that saw Noah Hanifin head to the Vegas Golden Knights.

On paper, Miromanov doesn’t appear to be all that exciting. He is 26 years old and has just 29 career NHL games under his belt. That said, his lack of NHL experience is at least partially because the Golden Knights already possess a great blue line, giving him little opportunity to prove himself. He has shown great offensive potential in the AHL, and based on some recent comments, believes he is more than capable of doing the same for the Flames.

Speaking with Calgary Flames manager of content Ryan Dittrick, Miromanov described his potential as “limitless,” while also promising to be competing as one of the NHL’s best defencemen in the future. While that may be a stretch, you have to admire his confidence, and it seems like the Flames do see some potential in him.

#Flames fans, you’re going to love Daniil Miromanov. Just got off the phone with him and you could hear the passion in his voice: “I feel like my potential is limitless. … I know that one day I’ll be competing to be the best defenceman in the league. I promise you that.” — Ryan Dittrick (@ryandittrick) March 7, 2024

Shortly after last night’s trade became official, the Flames announced that they signed Miromanov to a two-year, $2.5 million extension, which will carry an average annual value of $1.25 million. The money indicates that general manager Craig Conroy believes he is an NHL-calibre defenceman despite failing to become one during his time with the Golden Knights.

Miromanov won’t be in the lineup for tonight’s game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, but as per Sportsnet 960’s Pat Steinberg, he could suit up on Saturday in what will be an afternoon tilt against the Florida Panthers.