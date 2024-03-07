Flames believe Miromanov will translate AHL success to the NHL level

The Calgary Flames announced late last night that they have signed Daniil Miromanov to a two-year, $2.5 million extension.

If you’re wondering who that is, you’re not alone. The 26-year-old is brand-new to the Flames organization, having been part of the package that was received in yesterday’s trade, which sent Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flames also received a conditional 2025 first-round pick, as well as a conditional third-round pick in 2024.

While receiving the first was the biggest get for Flames general manager Craig Conroy, there is reason to be excited about Miromanov as well. The undrafted, 6-foot-4 blue liner has shown great offensive abilities over the past three seasons in the AHL. In a combined 88 games with the Henderson Silver Knights, he has scored 21 goals and 68 points.

Miromanov never got a real opportunity to prove himself with the Golden Knights, but by the looks of his new extension, will get one from the Flames. In what serves as a career-high 14 games in 2022-23, his offence did display itself at the NHL level, as he recorded two goals and six assists.

“He’s had some injuries this year, but we’ve really liked him in years past,” said Conroy. “We know with those injuries it might take a little time, but he’s [got] good size, moves well, really good shot, sees the ice well, and he defends well.”

Miromanov will have a good opportunity to make a good impression from the get-go, as he is joining a Flames team that suddenly has many questions on the back end. With Hanifin and Chris Tanev sent out the door, there are plenty of minutes to be had for any Flames defencemen to step up and take.

The Flames will be in action tonight versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Given the quick turnaround, it can be safely assumed that Miromanov isn’t in the lineup. That said, he could be ready to go Saturday in an afternoon road game against the Florida Panthers.