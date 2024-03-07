SportsHockeyFlames

"Garbage return": Flames fans underwhelmed with Hanifin trade

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
Mar 7 2024, 5:12 pm
It seems safe to say that Calgary Flames fans were expecting a bigger return in the Noah Hanifin trade.

General manager Craig Conroy was able to find a new home for his final pending big-named UFA, sending him to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Daniil Miromanov, a conditional 2025 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 third-round pick. Should the Golden Knights trade their 2025 first-rounder prior to the trade deadline, the Flames will instead receive their 2026 first-round selection. Meanwhile, if the Golden Knights win their first-round series in the upcoming playoffs, the Flames will instead receive a second-round selection in 2024.

Despite the conditions being in the Flames’ favour, many in the fan base aren’t pleased with the return Conroy got for the 27-year-old defenceman.

There is still an opportunity for Flames fans to change their perspective, as Miromanov could wind up impressing them. They also have the opportunity to pick up a highly impactful player with the first-round pick they received, though it will be some time before that comes to fruition. Nonetheless, the Flames have now moved out everyone they needed to and have plenty of new prospects and picks in the cupboard to help improve their future.

