"Garbage return": Flames fans underwhelmed with Hanifin trade

It seems safe to say that Calgary Flames fans were expecting a bigger return in the Noah Hanifin trade.

General manager Craig Conroy was able to find a new home for his final pending big-named UFA, sending him to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for defenceman Daniil Miromanov, a conditional 2025 first-round pick, and a conditional 2024 third-round pick. Should the Golden Knights trade their 2025 first-rounder prior to the trade deadline, the Flames will instead receive their 2026 first-round selection. Meanwhile, if the Golden Knights win their first-round series in the upcoming playoffs, the Flames will instead receive a second-round selection in 2024.

Despite the conditions being in the Flames’ favour, many in the fan base aren’t pleased with the return Conroy got for the 27-year-old defenceman.

This is an awful return — Papi (@RocketMatthews) March 7, 2024

Good luck tonight, social media crew — Rasputin (@Flanksweed) March 7, 2024

Bro that prospect is same age as Hanifin fyi — Josh (@joshcrawford93) March 7, 2024

Not the biggest fan of this at the moment. I’m sure by the time this deal fully completes my opinion will change. But not really happy or disappointed. Just feel meh overall on this deal. Feel more could of been gained from this. — AndyMan (@AndyManTGBD) March 7, 2024

Conroy waited and waited it out playing chicken and got backed into a corner. Thats a tough return. — JMAC (@Jmacd47) March 7, 2024

Awful return — Scott (@scottgmcfarlane) March 7, 2024

Don’t mind the trade Conroy has done, but this one, has to be the worst. — Alex Graham (@Weeg72) March 7, 2024

There is still an opportunity for Flames fans to change their perspective, as Miromanov could wind up impressing them. They also have the opportunity to pick up a highly impactful player with the first-round pick they received, though it will be some time before that comes to fruition. Nonetheless, the Flames have now moved out everyone they needed to and have plenty of new prospects and picks in the cupboard to help improve their future.