Ex-Flames forward Matthew Phillips signs with a new NHL team

After a lengthy wait on the free agent market, former Calgary Flames forward Matthew Phillips put pen to paper today on a new contract.

The Colorado Avalanche announced via X this morning that they have signed Phillips to a one-year contract. It is a two-way deal, which will see him earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $287,500 in the AHL.

We've signed forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year deal. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/7yChYLPaUJ — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) August 9, 2024

Phillips was selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. The 26-year-old spent several seasons producing big numbers in the AHL but was never given much of a shot in Calgary, logging just three NHL games.

In search of a better opportunity, Phillips chose to sign with the Washington Capitals last offseason. Things started quite well, as in his second game of the season, which happened to be against the Flames, he scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 shootout victory.

Things fizzled out soon afterward, however, as Phillips was often a healthy scratch and logged few minutes in the games he did suit up for. He wound up being placed on waivers in February and appeared to be getting a new opportunity once again after being claimed by the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, he was placed on waivers once again after appearing in just three games, where the Capitals chose to scoop him back up.

Following his second waiver claim, Phillips spent the remainder of the season in the AHL, where he was able to help the Hershey Bears win the Calder Cup.

Though Phillips will need to have a strong training camp in order to crack the Avalanche’s roster, this could serve as a great opportunity for him. He is joining a team with one of the most talented forward groups in the NHL. Should he get an opportunity, he may be able to produce, as he would likely find himself on a line with some highly skilled players.