Ex-Flames forward Matthew Phillips claimed on waivers

Ex-Calgary Flames forward Matthew Phillips has a new home, as the 25-year-old was claimed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon.

Phillips, who spent the first five seasons of his professional career in the Calgary Flames organization, signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals this season. The signing upset Flames fans, who felt Phillips was never given a real chance in Calgary. Despite posting fantastic numbers for several years in the AHL, he suited up for just three NHL games prior to this season.

The change in scenery appeared to do wonders for Phillips early on, as he had a solid start to the season, including a two-point performance in what was a 3-2 shootout win versus the Flames in mid October.

🚨 FIRST NHL GOAL 🚨 Matthew Phillips buries a beautiful saucer pass! 🛸 #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/XwufhTDyXg — NHL (@NHL) October 17, 2023

Since that big performance against the Flames, Phillips cooled off immensely. He struggled to get into the lineup, and when he was called upon, was playing extremely limited minutes. He wound up playing 27 games in a Capitals uniform, scoring just one goal and five points.

The issue for Phillips when it comes to carving out a regular role in the NHL is his size. At just 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, he needs to play in the top six, a tough task given how skilled everyone in the league is. His frame simply doesn’t allow for him to play third or fourth line minutes, as was evidenced in his short tenure with the Capitals.

Now, Phillips will join a Penguins team that is looking to ramp things up in hopes of getting back into a playoff spot. They currently sit five points shy of the Detroit Red Wings for a wild-card position, but have two games in hand. It is possible that we will see Phillips make his debut in the Penguins’ next game, which will come on Sunday versus the LA Kings.