Flames' Weegar now leading all NHL defenceman in very impressive stat

The Calgary Flames are winners in four straight, as they defeated the New York Islanders by a 5-2 final this afternoon.

The Flames have been playing some of their best hockey of the season as of late and have yet to lose a game out of the All-Star break. With the win, they were able to remain just one point behind the St. Louis Blues in the wild-card hunt.

Playing a particularly big role in the win was MacKenzie Weegar, who netted his first career hat trick, scoring the Flames’ first, third, and fifth goals of the game. It continues what has been an outstanding season for the 30-year-old, who is now up to 15 goals on the season.

“I never would have thought I’d have a hat trick in the NHL,” Weegar said afterward. “Credit to my teammates of course. We’ve just been playing great hockey. I’m sure back home everybody back home is having some fun with it, I can’t wait to talk to them and see what they have to say.”

With the three-goal effort, Weegar now leads all NHL defencemen in that category, passing Cale Makar, Rasmus Dahlin, and Thomas Harley, who all have 13 on the year. It also puts him fourth amongst his Flames teammates, as only Blake Coleman, Yegor Sharangovich, and Nazem Kadri have found the back of the net more.

While Weegar has shown offensive upside in past seasons, his goal-scoring touch is a newfound asset. Entering the 2023-24 campaign, his career-high in goals was eight, which came back in 2021-22. This season, he is on pace for an astounding 24.

While Weegar is prone to mistakes defensively from time to time, his offensive game is proving to be elite this season. If he can continue on this pace for the next 30 games, he could be placed on a few Norris Trophy ballots.