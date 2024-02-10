After it appeared they were down for the count just a few short weeks ago, the Calgary Flames are right back in the playoff hunt.

Thanks to a big win on Thursday night versus the New Jersey Devils, they are just a point behind the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. If they pick up a win in today’s early matchup versus the New York Islanders, they will, at least briefly, be back in a playoff position.

Fighting their way back to where they are now has been quite unexpected, as general manager Craig Conroy began selling over the All-Star break, sending Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks. With that move, it was expected that his two other big pending UFAs, Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, would be dealt a short time later.

While both Hanifin and Tanev continue to have trade chatter surrounding them, it is fair to wonder if Conroy is now considering holding on to them in hopes of a playoff run. Though the sample size is small, it seems that bringing in Andrei Kuzmenko from the Canucks has helped revitalize this group.

Of course, there is plenty of risk involved in holding onto both players. If Conroy did go that route and the Flames missed playoffs, it would be a complete disaster, given that neither seems likely to sign extensions in the offseason. Fans would undoubtedly be frustrated with that outcome, as it would be poor asset management given that both players should bring in significant returns if moved to playoff contenders.

The good news for Conroy and the rest of his staff is that there is still some time to decide which route they want to go. The Flames have 11 games between now and the March 8th deadline, which provides Conroy with a bit more time to see which direction his team goes before making a decision one way or the other.