Jacob Markstrom takes shot at Flames management: report

Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom doesn’t seem to be a very happy camper right now.

The Flames have been arguably the league’s most talked-about team this entire season, as they have been subjected to many trade rumours since training camp got underway. They entered the 2023-24 campaign with several pending UFAs, and have traded three so far; Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, and Chris Tanev. Noah Hanifin remains but is expected to be moved before the March 8 deadline.

Another player who has faced trade speculation as of late is Jacob Markstrom. Though he is expected to remain with the Flames for the remainder of the season, general manager Craig Conroy reportedly had a deal lined up weeks ago that would have sent him to the New Jersey Devils. Whether it was because the trade didn’t come to fruition, or perhaps all the noise surrounding the team, one thing is clear; Markstrom isn’t happy.

“I really respect how everyone in this room has handled everything. I think it’s been really good,” Markstrom said. “And then the whole situation and everything, am I happy about that? No, I’m not. I think it could have been handled a lot different from up top.”

Fascinating shot sent by Jacob Markstrom when I asked if he had parked all trade talk and was resigned to being here past Mar 8:

Flames fans will be hoping that Markstrom’s frustration doesn’t impact his play, as he has been nothing short of exceptional this season.

His 33.65 goals saved above expected (GSAx) ranks second amongst all NHL goalies and has him in the running for the Vezina Trophy. He’s expected to be in the crease tomorrow night, as the Flames will search for their fifth straight win in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.