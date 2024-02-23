"He's an elite goaltender": Flames' Markstrom hits a huge career milestone

Last night’s win was much more for Jacob Markstrom than just two points on the board for the Calgary Flames.

Markstrom was absolutely brilliant in yesterday’s 3-2 overtime defeat of the Boston Bruins, kicking aside 32 of the 34 shots he faced. It was another huge performance in what has been an excellent season for the 34-year-old.

This sequence of saves from Jacob Markstrom in overtime was absolutely insane. The Bruins could’ve ended the game with this rush down the ice, but Marky shuts the doors. What a game from the big man to help his team grab another two points. 🔥🔥 #Flames pic.twitter.com/j2yP1c8uGa — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 23, 2024

Earlier in the season, Markstrom hit a big career achievement by becoming just the third Swedish-born goaltender to win 200 games at the NHL level. After last night’s victory, he now sits second all time to only Henrik Lundqvist, as his 211 wins surpassed ex-Edmonton Oilers goalie Tommy Salo’s 210.

“I grew up watching him play,” Markstrom said afterward. “I got a few more to [catch] Lundqvist. That’s the next guy you’re chasing.”

"I like winning hockey games, that's what it's about." Hear from Jacob Markstrom after tonight's 3-2 OT victory over the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/eQALE41bB1 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 23, 2024

Catching Lundqvist will be a difficult task, as he sits atop the leaderboard with 459 NHL victories. Nonetheless, Markstrom now sits alone in second among a country that has produced some very good goalies over the years.

Of Markstrom’s 211 wins, 101 of them have come in a Flames uniform. He joined the Flames organization prior to the 2020-21 season on a six-year, $36 million deal. Aside from struggling in 2022-23, he has been incredible for the Flames. He finished second in Vezina Trophy voting after the 2021-22 season and is well on his way to being a top-three finalist once again in 2023-24.

“He’s elite. He’s an elite goaltender,” head coach Ryan Huska told reporters after last night’s game. “He gives us a chance to win every time he’s in the net. You want that from your goaltenders, but he’s also stolen games that’s allowed us to get points. We think the world of him, we really do.”

Despite Markstrom’s brilliant play this season, there has been plenty of trade speculation surrounding him as of late. With the Flames looking to build towards the future, he would bring in a significant haul to help in that regard. There were some serious talks with the New Jersey Devils that involved him recently, and those have reportedly picked back up. Should he remain with the Flames past the March 8th trade deadline, talks are likely to be revisited in the offseason.