Markstrom hits major milestone in Flames win

Last night’s 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks wasn’t just any other win for Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

While the victory was big in that it has given the Flames a three-game win streak, it was even bigger on a personal level for Markstrom, as it made him the third-ever Swedish goaltender to reach 200 career wins in the NHL.

Markstrom is now just 10 wins shy of former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tommy Salo for second in wins among Swedish netminders, while Henrik Lundqvist sits firmly at the top with 459.

“I didn’t know until before the game,” Markstrom said regarding his 200-win milestone. “I had to be ready to not buy Christmas gifts for all the money [I put] for the guys. We’re just looking forward, and [I’m] looking forward to 201.”

This marked Markstrom’s second start since returning from a fractured finger that held him out of the lineup for roughly two weeks. He has been phenomenal in both, kicking aside 60 of the 61 total shots he has faced. The improved stretch of play has seen his goals against average (GAA) drop to 2.67, while his save percentage (SV%) has climbed to .906.

Markstrom wasn’t the only Flames player to hit a big milestone in this one, either. Journeyman defenceman Nick DeSimone opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, beating Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal on a long-range shot from the point.



“It was awesome,” DeSimone told reporters postgame. “Obviously to do that is pretty cool. Finally get the first one out of the way, now we can stop talking about it and just keep going.”

With the win, the Flames are now back to .500 in the wins/losses department with a 14-14-5 record. They’ll look to improve upon that tomorrow night versus the LA Kings in their final game before the Christmas break.