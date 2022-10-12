TSN's Craig Button picking Calgary Flames to win Stanley Cup this season

While some NHL commentators like Elliotte Friedman are picking the Edmonton Oilers to go all the way this season, at least one notable hockey pundit likes Calgary’s chances better.

In fact, the Calgary Flames are TSN’s Craig Button’s pick to win the Stanley Cup.

Speaking on SC with Jay Onrait this week, Button detailed his predictions for the NHL season.

“I honestly believe there are 10 legitimate contenders and now the race is on,” Button said.

Button has the Flames beating the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, with the New York Rangers beating the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Final.

“I have the Calgary Flames just going down the Rocky Mountains and beating the Colorado Avalanche in the West. We have a Calgary-New York Rangers Final.

“Well, I have the Flames winning the Stanley Cup.”

You can call it a homer pick by the former Flames GM and Calgary resident, but Button isn’t alone in rating the Flames highly heading into this season. Oddsmakers have the Flames, as well as the Edmonton Oilers, as a top 10 pick to win the Stanley Cup.

Calgary posted 111 points last season, which put them first in the Pacific Division and sixth in the entire NHL. While they lost Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the offseason, many people in the hockey world believe they’ve improved their team, at least in the short term, by adding Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, and MacKenzie Weegar.

Are they right?

We’ll begin to find out when the Flames open their season tomorrow against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche at the Scotiabank Saddledome.