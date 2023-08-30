5 Flames who are likely to set new career highs this season

The Calgary Flames are ready to flip the script on what was an ugly 2022-23 season.

Many Flames have already arrived back in Calgary in anticipation of what they believe will be a better year ahead. Several have expressed optimism surrounding the future of the organization. While it hasn’t been said on record, it seems plenty of that excitement has to do with the fact there is a new coaching staff in place, as many have taken subtle shots at Darryl Sutter since his firing.

With the newfound excitement within the organization, there’s a good chance this team will bounce back to what they were in 2021-22. They could take people by surprise, as this roster is full of skilled veterans, along with some younger players who are still on an upward trajectory. Here are five players from the Flames who could be in store for career years this season.

Dillon Dube

For years, it has been obvious to Flames fans that Dillon Dube has all the tools to be a successful NHLer. His offensive abilities have been on display in the past, both in the WHL and AHL, and he was finally able to put it together on a more consistent basis in the NHL this past season.

In a year where so many of his teammates struggled, Dube tied his career high in goals with 18 while setting a new career-best in points with 45. He not only improved offensively but added some bite to his game last season as well. Overall, he played with much more confidence than he had shown in years past. At 25 years old, there is no reason to think he can’t continue to improve this coming season.

MacKenzie Weegar

In an offseason with reports that several players are hesitant to sign extensions, MacKenzie Weegar’s comments on the organization have been a breath of fresh air. The 29-year-old not only seems appreciative to be a Flame but also seems very confident that his team can turn things around this season.

After getting past the initial shock of being traded by the Florida Panthers last offseason, Weegar began to look like himself throughout the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. Now more comfortable in his new surroundings, he has a great shot at surpassing his career-high 44 points set in 2021-22.

Rasmus Andersson

Like Weegar, Rasmus Andersson has had nothing but positives to say about the Flames organization and seems genuinely excited about what is to come. The 26-year-old has turned into one of the most impactful players on the Flames roster and has recorded 99 points from the back end over his past two seasons.

Andersson set a career high in goals this past season with 11 while also posting 49 points, which was one shy of his career-best in 2021-22. Assuming some of the forwards on this team, like Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri, can get their offensive games back, Andersson should be able to post north of 50 points this coming season.

Blake Coleman

Through his first two seasons as a Flame, Blake Coleman has scored 34 goals and 71 points in 163 games. Those totals are somewhat disappointing given his $4.95 million cap hit, but there is plenty of reason to believe he can up those numbers in his third year with the organization.

Coleman’s first season in Calgary happened to be his first ever playing in a Canadian market, which can often take some time getting used to. While he likely felt much more comfortable heading into training camp last year, things went wrong for the entire team almost all season long. With less drama behind the scenes in 2023-24, he should be able to surpass 40 points for the first time in his career.

Yegor Sharangovich

When the Flames first announced that they were trading Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick, many were upset with what they felt was an underwhelming return. As time has passed, however, plenty are becoming excited to see what the 25-year-old may be capable of in his new opportunity.

Sharangovich boasts a ton of skill but was unable to earn power play time with the Devils. Assuming he gets that opportunity on the Flames, he should see a major uptick in his offensive production. Surpassing his career-best 24 goals and 46 points set in 2021-22 may not be as likely as the others on this list, but it is certainly a possibility given how much skill he has.