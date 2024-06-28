Flames likely to select Iginla based on several final mock drafts

As predictable as the NHL is on draft day, it would come as a surprise to many if the Calgary Flames don’t end up with Tij Iginla tonight.

Speculation between the Flames and Iginla, the son of franchise icon Jarome, has lingered throughout the 2023-24 season. While the family connection helps, there are plenty of other reasons for the Flames organization and its fan base to be excited about what Iginla brings to the table.

Iginla is a centreman, a position in which the Flames are lacking. He’s not as physical of a player as his dad was but is arguably a better goal scorer. In 64 games with the Kelowna Rockets this season, he managed 47 goals and 84 points. Meanwhile, Jarome scored 33 goals and 71 points in 72 games during his draft-eligible season.

Despite some talks recently suggesting that Iginla may already be off the board by the time the Flames head to the podium at ninth overall, that doesn’t seem to be likely. In Sportsnet’s, NHL.com’s, and ESPN’s final mock drafts, Iginla is projected to go to the Flames in the ninth spot.

Part of what makes the thought of drafting Iginla so exciting for Flames fans is that it seems like he actually wants to be here. That is huge for an organization that has seen several players request trades or walk as free agents in recent years.

“It sounds like it would be a lot of fun and be a cool opportunity,” Iginla said last month in an interview with TSN’s Mark Masters. “Obviously I don’t know exactly how things are going to shake out. I try not to speculate too much, but I know they’re there at pick nine or whatever it is. I guess we’ll just have to see how it goes, but that would definitely be pretty cool.”

The draft is set to begin at 5 pm MT. The Flames are set to pick twice in the first round, with the latter of those two picks coming in at 28th overall.