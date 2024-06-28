Flames fans have mixed reaction to Mangiapane trade

We aren’t even into July yet, and the Calgary Flames have already made two trades this offseason.

The Flames announced last night that they traded Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025. The 28-year-old has one season remaining on his contract that carries a $5.8 million cap hit, all of which the Capitals agreed to take on.

Seeing Mangiapane dealt doesn’t come as a major surprise, as it didn’t seem likely that he and the Flames would work out an extension. A change of scenery was needed, as he’s struggled in each of the past two seasons, particularly 2023-24, where he managed just 14 goals through 75 games. Due to his lack of production, plenty of Flames fans felt this was a good trade by general manager Craig Conroy given that he wasn’t forced to retain any salary.

CONTINUE TO COOK KING pic.twitter.com/03KdFdiz5i — James 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) June 28, 2024

thank you connie keep the deals coming this is a fire deal for the flames — mid hater rebuild lover (@FSN2NASTY) June 28, 2024

Getting a 2nd is a big W! Love Mang, but he’s a perennial 40 point player, and to get that 2nd is great work by Conroy! — McPuffin (@McPuffi03177250) June 28, 2024

Perfect. Need a rebuild leading up to the new arena. I think Conroy is doing a great job. — Trevor Kush (@tkushy74) June 28, 2024

Keep Conroy in the Kitchen, he’s doing great — Urban (@UrbanCDN) June 28, 2024

Some, however, really enjoyed Mangiapane during his time in Calgary, particularly during the 2021-22 season in which he scored a career-high 35 goals.

Thats crazy 🤯 what are you doing? There better be a big signing incoming — Baltozor (@Baltozorbtc) June 28, 2024

I know he had a rough couple of years, but still some pain for losing our main grain pic.twitter.com/WJwZPl5ruG — Lucas Rodgers (@TheDukeLukeum) June 28, 2024

You’ve ruined my entire week 😭 — Shayne / ABSLS (@4BSLS) June 28, 2024

Sorry to see him leave. Not sure I will recognize many names of next years team so definitely will watching a new team. I guess I have to trust what’s being built is that’s needed. Still sad to see players I enjoyed watching leave the Flames. All the best to Mangiapane. — Jeanie Gartly (@JeanieGartly) June 28, 2024

Craig, you realize there’s no award for having a load of draft picks.. — JArsSouthendUtd (Gallaxy) (@JArSouthendUtd) June 28, 2024

One thing that most can agree on is that this trade, along with the Jacob Markstrom deal, points to the fact that this team is in a rebuild, whether they want to say it out loud or not. They may not be done yet, either, as two other talented players, Yegor Sharangovich and Andrei Kuzmenko, are also set to enter the final year of their contracts.