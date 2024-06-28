SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans have mixed reaction to Mangiapane trade

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jun 28 2024, 3:36 pm
Flames fans have mixed reaction to Mangiapane trade
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

We aren’t even into July yet, and the Calgary Flames have already made two trades this offseason.

The Flames announced last night that they traded Andrew Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025. The 28-year-old has one season remaining on his contract that carries a $5.8 million cap hit, all of which the Capitals agreed to take on.

Seeing Mangiapane dealt doesn’t come as a major surprise, as it didn’t seem likely that he and the Flames would work out an extension. A change of scenery was needed, as he’s struggled in each of the past two seasons, particularly 2023-24, where he managed just 14 goals through 75 games. Due to his lack of production, plenty of Flames fans felt this was a good trade by general manager Craig Conroy given that he wasn’t forced to retain any salary.

Some, however, really enjoyed Mangiapane during his time in Calgary, particularly during the 2021-22 season in which he scored a career-high 35 goals.

One thing that most can agree on is that this trade, along with the Jacob Markstrom deal, points to the fact that this team is in a rebuild, whether they want to say it out loud or not. They may not be done yet, either, as two other talented players, Yegor Sharangovich and Andrei Kuzmenko, are also set to enter the final year of their contracts.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop