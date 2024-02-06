While it remains to be seen how they will do in terms of wins and losses, the Calgary Flames will be an exciting team for its fanbase to watch moving forward.

Due to both injuries and trades, this team has had plenty of youth in their lineup this season, and that will continue to be the case post All-Star break. Just two days ago, 22-year-old Cole Schwindt was recalled from the Calgary Wranglers, as was an even more intriguing prospect in Jakob Pelletier.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Pelletier was one of the most exciting pieces for Flames fans to watch, but an injury in exhibition play put a damper on that. After missing several months, the 2019 first-round pick was able to suit up for four AHL games and will be making his Flames season debut tonight versus the Boston Bruins.

Along with Connor Zary, Matt Coronato, and Dustin Wolf, Pelletier is one of the most exciting young talents the Flames have. He was able to suit up for 24 games with the Flames a season ago, chipping in with three goals and seven points. In 105 career AHL games, he has 102 points, proving just how talented he is.

Given how much team he has missed, head coach Ryan Huska is choosing to ease Pelletier back into the lineup, as he is slotted to skate on the fourth line with Kevin Rooney and Walker Duehr. Once Huska believes he has worked himself back into game shape, he is likely to get an opportunity in the top six and should be able to give Flames fans even more of a glimpse as to what his future holds.

Though the Flames have made it clear that they aren’t interested in a rebuild, general manager Craig Conroy is doing an excellent job at retooling his roster. Along with Pelletier and the other young pieces mentioned above, the Flames have also added other exciting youth through both trades and drafting, including the likes of Hunter Brzustewicz, Sam Honzek, and of course, Yegor Sharangovich. All of a sudden, a team that entered the 2023-24 season with no real sense of direction looks like they have a bright future ahead.